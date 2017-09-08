Minnesota Officials Cracking Down On Illegal Sports Betting Leading Up To Super Bowl

NFL Football season is officially underway, and it's also a peak time for illegal sports bets.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Division is reminding sports fans that sports wagering, using things like tip boards or online and offshore sports bets are illegal in Minnesota.

The American Gaming Association estimates that nearly $5 billion dollars was wagered on the Super Bowl this past year.

And authorities say they'll be cracking down on illegal betting leading up to when Minnesota hosts the Super Bowl in February.

Minnesota Alcohol and Gambling Division Special Agent Terry Kelly said, "One of the biggest reasons why sports wagering is illegal because it has no consumer protections. How do you know that what you're doing is fair, how do you know if you win if you're going to get paid, who are the people you're dealing with during this and what happens to you if you can't pay."