Change In Location, Name For Former Haunted Corn Maze In Waseca

A Fairmont police officer is on paid administrative leave after being charged with misdemeanor assault.
A Fairmont police officer is on paid administrative leave after being charged with misdemeanor assault.
While kids in St. James were enjoying summer vacation, their schools were getting a makeover.
While kids in St. James were enjoying summer vacation, their schools were getting a makeover.
Authorities have identified the mother who hanged her 5-year-old son and then herself at her home in the Lake Minnetonka community of Orono.
Authorities have identified the mother who hanged her 5-year-old son and then herself at her home in the Lake Minnetonka community of Orono.
Authorities suspect a man fatally shot in Spencer was trying to break into a home.
Authorities suspect a man fatally shot in Spencer was trying to break into a home.
A doctor's complaints may bring new life to concerns about antitrust violations at the Mayo Clinic in southern Minnesota.
A doctor's complaints may bring new life to concerns about antitrust violations at the Mayo Clinic in southern Minnesota.
For the last thirty years Wal-Mart has been a staple in Blue Earth.
For the last thirty years Wal-Mart has been a staple in Blue Earth.
After losing some stores earlier this year, the River Hills Mall is kicking off the fall season with some new store fronts.
After losing some stores earlier this year, the River Hills Mall is kicking off the fall season with some new store fronts.
After 12 years of spooks at Farmamerica, the Haunted Corn Maze in Waseca is enduring a change in scenery.
After 12 years of spooks at Farmamerica, the Haunted Corn Maze in Waseca is enduring a change in scenery.