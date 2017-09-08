PICK OF THE LITTER: Crookshank Is Looking For The 'Purr'fect Home

This week's Pick of the Litter is Crookshank. Crookshank is 7-years-old and is up for adoption at BENCHS. He's very friendly and loves to 'meow'. Jerrianna Hanson, with BENCHS, spoke about declawing and how it's not recommended for cats.

You can learn more or schedule a visit with Crookshank by calling BENCHS at 507-625-6373.