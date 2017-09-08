New Way For Students To Explore Science

Virtual reality allows people to see far away exotic places to looking things too small for the human eye without ever leaving the comfort of home or the classroom.

One area school is putting the technology to use to help students learn and explore.

Windom High School students have a new tool for learning.

Windom High School teacher Jonathan Smith said, "The excitement it generates, you know, it's something new that they're going to engage in."

After getting a chance to demo the technology early this year.

Smith said, "Now they can feel the beating heart."

Windom Public Schools added these large computers to their science classrooms.

Smith said, "Rotate it, move it all around."

Providing an educational tool device-driven millennials are more comfortable with.

"It gets a little boring reading a textbook sometimes," junior Kobe Lobell said,

Smith said, "A lot of students talk to me about playing video games all the time, and it's like a video game but it actually has some more educational purposes to it than a video game."

The technology called zSpace brings together virtual and augmented reality, using a stylus to explore objects with specialized glasses to see in three–dimensions.

Lobell said, "It's a good experience to learn about taking apart, and it gives you a good inside look of anything you want to look at."

With apps to learn about everything from Newton's Laws to the elements on the periodic table.

Senior Juan Saavetra said, "Really small elements so we wouldn't be able to see it so we can with this program, we can see it and study them."

While other programs allow for students to tap into their creativity.

Junior Madison Willard said, "There's this one app that's like a sculpting, and when you're wearing the actual glasses, you can pull it past yourself, and you can like to look."

It serves as a way to supplement some hands–on learning with experiments all ready to go.

"It's available right in there, and they can get that data, and it's just a quick way to just put stuff together without again having to set up and tear down labs," said Smith.

Allowing students to get the most out of their education.

The school currently has 11 zSpace computers.

--KEYC News 12

