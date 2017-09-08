Updating SCC Sign Reveals Blast From Past

There is going old school, and then there is going really old school.

South Central College is refreshing its sign at the main entrance, but in doing so uncovered a virtual time capsule.

The crew working on the new banner found the original Mankato Vocational Technical Institute sign from when the school moved to North Mankato in 1968.

That sign was painted over in 1984 when the school became Mankato Technical Institute.

Then it changed to Mankato Technical College in 1989 and South Central Technical College in 1992 before the current South Central College name took hold in 2005.

