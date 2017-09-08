BENCHS To Rescue Cats And Dogs Ahead Of Hurricane Irma

Within the past couple of weeks the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society has stepped up to rescue dogs impacted by Hurricane Harvey, and now they're doing the same as Irma heads toward Florida.



In the coming weeks, dogs will be coming from shelters in Texas in an effort to make room for pets to be claimed by their owners.

As Floridians brace for Irma, BENCHS is expecting even more dogs and even cats today over the next two weeks.

"There's two planes coming in today one at four o'clock and one later on in the evening. There's four dogs in the first load and for the second we're still unsure," Jerianna Hanson, BENCHS cat intake specialist says

Hanson says there are plenty of opportunities to help, even beyond those looking to adopt. BENCHS is looking for someone with an enclosed trailer or large vehicle to help load the animals within the next couple of weeks.

There are plenty of foster and volunteer opportunities to learn about as well.

If you'd like to learn more about ways you can help check out BENCHS website.