High-Speed Over 100 MPH Ends Crosses Two Counties

A nearly 50-mile high-speed chase involving almost ten agencies ends early in the afternoon on Sept. 8 near Butterfield.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the incident started near MSU–Mankato following a vehicle theft just after 11 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect, 18–year–old Gavin Hill, led authorities on a chase starting at Victory Drive and Hoffman Road.

It continued onto Highway 22 and County Road 90 before heading west on Highway 60 with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour evading efforts to stop the truck.

Hill entered Butterfield and turned back east before stopped a short distance later.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Hill is being held on felony charges of theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing in a motor vehicle.

Blue Earth, Cottonwood and Watonwan Counties sheriff's offices, Minnesota State Patrol, with police from Mankato, Lake Crystal, Madelia, St. James and Mountain Lakes all responded.

--KEYC News 12