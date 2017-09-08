Courthouse Park Making Changes

Courthouse Park in Waseca is currently taking reservations for this year's and next year's camping season.

In addition to camping, you can rent out the pavilion for $40 for reunions, birthdays, weddings and more. Plus you can take the trails horseback riding down to the river.

There are also numerous of walking trails, and coming in 2018 there will be a brand new playground for kids to enjoy.

Director Brian Tomford says, "Waseca County is happy with their parks and we want to make them more friendly, family friendly we want to get more people out and get them active you know outside, kids and adults as well."

They are taking reservations for camping until end of October.

-KEYC News 12