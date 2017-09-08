Flags Lowered at Police Station Amid Reports of Officer Dead

Flags are flying at half-staff at a suburban Minneapolis police department amid reports that one of its officers was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The Wayzata Police Department has not officially announced the officer's death but has called a news conference for 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo asked those attending his swearing-in ceremony Friday afternoon for a moment of silence for the officer who he said had been killed.

The officer was stuck while removing debris from Highway 12, and the eastbound lanes were shut down for several hours. Video from a WCCO traffic helicopter showed a silver van or SUV with front-end damage stopped on the road.

Few details were immediately released. The Wayzata Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking details.

