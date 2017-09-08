Man Sentenced for Stabbing Death of Friend's Grandfather

A Le Sueur man convicted in the stabbing death of his friend's grandfather has been sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Twenty-four-year-old Nathan Foth pleaded guilty in May to killing 74-year-old Allen Retzer, of Eden Prairie. Authorities say Foth broke into the home and hid the basement for a couple of days before killing Retzer while he was asleep in his bed.

Prosecutors say Retzer had never met Foth and the killing was unprovoked.

Foth said he heard voices while he hid in a basement closet, but was no longer hearing them when he decided to kill Retzer.

-KEYC News 12