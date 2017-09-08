Midstates Jeepster Association Gathers In New Ulm

A nearly 50-mile high-speed chase involving almost ten agencies ends early in the afternoon on Sept. 8 near Butterfield.
A nearly 50-mile high-speed chase involving almost ten agencies ends early in the afternoon on Sept. 8 near Butterfield.
A Fairmont police officer is on paid administrative leave after being charged with misdemeanor assault.
A Fairmont police officer is on paid administrative leave after being charged with misdemeanor assault.
While kids in St. James were enjoying summer vacation, their schools were getting a makeover.
While kids in St. James were enjoying summer vacation, their schools were getting a makeover.
Authorities have identified the mother who hanged her 5-year-old son and then herself at her home in the Lake Minnetonka community of Orono.
Authorities have identified the mother who hanged her 5-year-old son and then herself at her home in the Lake Minnetonka community of Orono.
After 12 years of spooks at Farmamerica, the Haunted Corn Maze in Waseca is enduring a change in scenery.
After 12 years of spooks at Farmamerica, the Haunted Corn Maze in Waseca is enduring a change in scenery.
Flags lowered at police station amid reports of officer dead
Flags lowered at police station amid reports of officer dead
For the last thirty years Wal-Mart has been a staple in Blue Earth.
For the last thirty years Wal-Mart has been a staple in Blue Earth.
Authorities suspect a man fatally shot in Spencer was trying to break into a home.
Authorities suspect a man fatally shot in Spencer was trying to break into a home.