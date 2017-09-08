Midstates Jeepster Association Gathers In New Ulm

The Midstates Jeepster Association will be in New Ulm until Saturday.



These Willy's Overland Jeepsters are the reason they're here, for these vehicles aren't common.

Only just over 19–thousand were built from 1948 to 1951.

Around 15 sat in the parking lot of the Best Western, as their owners drove them from all across the region.

The man responsible for putting the event on says this congregation has strengthened into a tight–knit group throughout the years.



Organizer Ralph Machemehl said “We've got to be kind of a family. Yeah, we get together and we just enjoy being with the same group. Share the same goals with our cars.”



This organization was organized in 1966 and have been meeting up ever since, twice a year in different locations across the country.

For more information on the group, you can visit midstatesjeepster.com.

- KEYC 12