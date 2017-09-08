Madelia Defeats Loyola 28-18

Up the road, Madelia looked to secure its first win on the year versus Mankato Loyola, who was 1-0.

Ben Ellingworth opened up the scoring with a 15-yard TD pass to Hunter Westman.

However, at the end of the 1st half, Ellingworth's pass gets picked off by Kaden Benzel, as the Blackhawks took a ten point lead into halftime.

Ellingworth would shake it off as he connects with Carter Fogal, who makes a nice catch and runs away from defenders to cut the deficit to 4.

Ellingworth finished 4-for-5 with 2 TD.

However, on the succeeding kickoff, Josh Sletta picks up the ball and goes across the field, down the sideline to put the Blackhawks back up 10.

That would be the end of the scoring, as Madelia earns their first victory of the season, winning 28-18.

- KEYC 12