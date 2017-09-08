Bluejays Dominate (6) TCU Friday Night

The (6) Tri-City United football team played host to the Waseca Bluejays Friday night.
Bluejays win big 41-12.
Waseca wideout, Malik Willingham, hauled in three receptions for 90 yards, and one touchdown.
Quarterback Hunter Rodriguez rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns, he also had one passing touchdown.
--KEYC News 12
