Truman GHEC Runs Over West Lutheran 30-8

In Truman, two teams were looking to grab their first win of the season as Truman-GHEC hosted West Lutheran.



The Jaguars wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as Carter Spear takes the first offensive play of the game all the way to the house to put his team up early.



The Warriors tried to respond with some trickery, as David Lomando takes the reverse and runs down into the redzone stopped just short.



They couldn't capitalize as the Jaguars stood up on defense and led 8-0 after the 1st quarter.



Derek Shoen would add to the lead with a 14-yard rushing TD. as he led the Jaguars the rest of the way as they defeat the Warriors 30-8.

