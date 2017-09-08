KEYC - JWP Falls To B.A. 7-6

JWP Falls To B.A. 7-6

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect

The JWP Bulldogs officially unveiled their beautiful brand new field Friday night.

A touchdown as time expired in the first half by the visiting Bethlehem Academy Cardinals, along with a blocked PAT after the Bulldogs Kain Oliver barged into the end zone in the third, led to JWP losing their home opener 7-6.

-- KEYC News 12