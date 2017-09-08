JWP Falls To B.A. 7-6

The JWP Bulldogs officially unveiled their beautiful brand new field Friday night.
A touchdown as time expired in the first half by the visiting Bethlehem Academy Cardinals, along with a blocked PAT after the Bulldogs Kain Oliver barged into the end zone in the third, led to JWP losing their home opener 7-6.
-- KEYC News 12
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015, WorldNow and KEYC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.