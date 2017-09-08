East and West Face-Off in 45th Jug Game

Mankato East and Mankato West battled in the 45th annual Jug Game on Friday at Blakeslee Stadium.

It's been over a decade since the Cougars have topped the Scarlets.

The Cougars opened their 2017 campaign at home last week with a tough 31-14 loss to Northfield.

West on the other hand shut-out Rochester Century 28-0 on the road.