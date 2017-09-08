Maple River Dominant In 41-0 Win Over GFW

Maple River appears to be a juggernaut this year, behind a big offensive line and skill players that can capitalize.
The Eagles stomped all over the Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds at home in Mapleton on Friday night, winning 41-0.
Hunter Pederson, shouldering the load for an injured Lincoln Arndt, ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
