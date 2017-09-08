KEYC - Maple River Dominant In 41-0 Win Over GFW

Maple River Dominant In 41-0 Win Over GFW

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect

Maple River appears to be a juggernaut this year, behind a big offensive line and skill players that can capitalize.

The Eagles stomped all over the Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds at home in Mapleton on Friday night, winning 41-0.

Hunter Pederson, shouldering the load for an injured  Lincoln Arndt, ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the win. 