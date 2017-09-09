KEYC - Scarlets Snag Jug for 12th Straight Season

Mankato East and Mankato West battled at Blakeslee Stadium on Friday night in the 45th Annual Jug Game.
The Scarlets topped the Cougars 38-12 to keep the jug for the 12th straight season.