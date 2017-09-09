Sibley Park Hosts Annual Walk To End Alzheimer's

According to the Alzheimer's Association 5.5 million Americans live with Alzheimer's disease – a form of dementia that currently has no cure.



September is Alzheimer's Awareness Month. To honor the occasion nearly 450 people showed up to participate in Mankato's annual Walk To End Alzheimer's at Sibley Park this morning.

The Walk To End Alzheimer's is held each year in more than 600 communities across the US, making it the world's largest event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's support.



“This is a disease that many people go through alone and what we want from an event like this is for people to realize how many others are impacted and that they're not alone and that there's support and resources available for them,” Mankato's Chair of Walk to End Alzheimer's, Sandi Lubrant says.



Apart from its mission to raise awareness, the event selects an honorary family for each years walk. This year it was Brenda and Duane Garbers.

Duane was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2012.

Today's event raised over $85,000 with a goal to reach $125,000.