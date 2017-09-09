Man Found Dead Inside Vehicle In South Minneapolis

Police say a man was found dead inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound in south Minneapolis.

Authorities say a witnesses reported gunshots and that a vehicle crashed early Saturday morning into an Interstate 35W wall near the 4500 block of Stevens Avenue South.

Minneapolis police responded shortly before 3 a.m. and found the man in a vehicle. Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other, but said no one was in custody.

Police say the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the deceased and the cause of his death.

--KEYC News 12