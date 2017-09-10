Six Injured After Intentional Hit And Run

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says they have a suspect behind bars after allegedly driving his car into a group of people.
Today they're celebrating the 16th annual Mankato Pride Fest. A full day of events that celebrates the LGBTQ community in South Central Minnesota.
"A lot of what we do today is helping change hearts and minds,"
A nearly 50-mile high-speed chase involving almost ten agencies ends early in the afternoon on Sept. 8 near Butterfield.
Authorities say a Wayzata police officer was struck and killed while trying to remove debris from a highway.
Hunters across the state still have to wait a couple weeks before they can pursue waterfowl.
For the last thirty years Wal-Mart has been a staple in Blue Earth.
Up the road, Madelia looked to secure its first win on the year versus Mankato Loyola, who was 1-0.
Police say a man was found dead inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound in south Minneapolis.
