Six Injured After Intentional Hit And Run

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says they have a suspect behind bars after allegedly driving his car into a group of people.

Officials report at 1:50 a.m. Sept. 10, 21-year-old Juan Carlos Lamas, Jr.of Montgomery intentionally drove his vehicle into a group of people.

He hit and injured at least six, with two airlifted to St. Mary's in Rochester. The extent of the injuries and current conditions are not known at this time.

Authorities say Lamas fled the scene, a parking lot near 104 Bunting Lane.

He was arrested a short time later by the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.

Lamas is being held on requested charges of fourth-degree driving while under the influence and criminal vehicular operation.

This incident remains under investigation.

