Man Drives Into Mankato Parking Lot Crowd, Six Hurt

Mankato police say six people were hurt when a man deliberately drove his vehicle into a crowd in a parking lot.

Police responded to a hit-and-run just before 2 this morning.

Authorities say 21-year-old Juan Carlos Lama Jr of Montgomery deliberately drove his vehicle into a group of people near 104 bunting lane.

Reports say Lamas fled the scene but was apprehended by Blue Earth County Sheriff's Deputies and booked into the Blue Earth County Justice Center on preliminary charges of fourth degree driving while under the influence and criminal vehicular operation.

Two of the victims were airlifted to Saint Mary's Hospital in Rochester while two others were treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

--KEYC News 12