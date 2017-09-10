Man Drives Into Mankato Parking Lot Crowd, Six Hurt

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says they have a suspect behind bars after allegedly driving his car into a group of people.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety says they have a suspect behind bars after allegedly driving his car into a group of people.
Mankato police say six people were hurt when a man deliberately drove his vehicle into a crowd in a parking lot.
Mankato police say six people were hurt when a man deliberately drove his vehicle into a crowd in a parking lot.
Today they're celebrating the 16th annual Mankato Pride Fest. A full day of events that celebrates the LGBTQ community in South Central Minnesota.
"A lot of what we do today is helping change hearts and minds,"
Today they're celebrating the 16th annual Mankato Pride Fest. A full day of events that celebrates the LGBTQ community in South Central Minnesota.
"A lot of what we do today is helping change hearts and minds,"
The small town communities just south of Mankato on Highway 169 are hoping to boost tourism. To do that, they're restoring a historic trail with pioneer Daniel Boone.
The small town communities just south of Mankato on Highway 169 are hoping to boost tourism. To do that, they're restoring a historic trail with pioneer Daniel Boone.
A nearly 50-mile high-speed chase involving almost ten agencies ends early in the afternoon on Sept. 8 near Butterfield.
A nearly 50-mile high-speed chase involving almost ten agencies ends early in the afternoon on Sept. 8 near Butterfield.
For the last thirty years Wal-Mart has been a staple in Blue Earth.
For the last thirty years Wal-Mart has been a staple in Blue Earth.
Authorities say a Wayzata police officer was struck and killed while trying to remove debris from a highway.
Authorities say a Wayzata police officer was struck and killed while trying to remove debris from a highway.
Hunters across the state still have to wait a couple weeks before they can pursue waterfowl.
Hunters across the state still have to wait a couple weeks before they can pursue waterfowl.