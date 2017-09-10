New Golf Tournament Raises Funds For Habitat For Humanity

The first annual Mankato Golf Classic tournament took place this weekend.



Over 20 golfers from the Mankato area participated in the event.

The two–day competition took place at Minneopa, Terrace View and North Links golf club.

David Drummer won first place, hitting a 72 in today's competition.



"I had some really good shots today. I had a couple of birdies which is really always fun to put on the card. The group we were with was really fun, too so it was a good day," Drummer says.

J. Henry Construction, Heartland Homes and J. Cole Construction are all local businesses that sponsored the event.



Not only did the event showcase local clubs but helped raise money for a local cause.

This year's proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity of Southern Minnesota.