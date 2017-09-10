Princess Kay Celebrates In Her Hometown

Emily Annexstad has held the title of Princess Kay for the last couple weeks, but today she got to celebrate the achievement in her hometown.



Friends, family, and residents gathered to congratulate the newly crowned princess.

No surprise with her platform, everyone was treated to some dairy products.

Of course, her first duty was getting her face replicated into a 90–pound block of butter.

Like today, Annexstad's new title gives her a chance to share her journey.



Annexstad said "I'm still the same person, but now I have an awesome opportunity to represent Minnesota's dairy farmers and my family as Princess Kay. Although I've been to the state fair many times before in my life, being there as Princess Kay is definitely a unique experience. People recognize me and they came up to me. So, that was a really awesome opportunity to share my story with them."



She added that classroom visits and the fuel up to play 60 program are what she looks forward to participating in.

