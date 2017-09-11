Plane Damaged After Striking Silage Wagon At Farmamerica's Fall Festival

Mankato police say six people were hurt when a man deliberately drove his vehicle into a crowd in a parking lot.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety says they have a suspect behind bars after allegedly driving his car into a group of people.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating following a plane crash at a Farmamerica Festival over the weekend.
Authorities say a 74–year–old Hollandale, Minnesota man was killed after his pickup truck was struck by a train in northwestern North Dakota.
The small town communities just south of Mankato on Highway 169 are hoping to boost tourism. To do that, they're restoring a historic trail with pioneer Daniel Boone.
For the last thirty years Wal-Mart has been a staple in Blue Earth.
Up the road, Madelia looked to secure its first win on the year versus Mankato Loyola, who was 1-0.
