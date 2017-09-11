Plane Damaged After Striking Silage Wagon At Farmamerica's Fall - KEYC

Plane Damaged After Striking Silage Wagon At Farmamerica's Fall Festival


By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating following an incident at a Farmamerica Festival over the weekend.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a Crop Duster Aircraft striking a silage wagon at Farm America.

The pilot, Danial Berryhill, of Hutchinson, was able to land safely at the nearby Waseca Airport.

Further investigation found the pilot was demonstrating aerial spraying with water for spectators at Farmamerica’s Fall Festival.

When the plane finished its run the pilot pulled up, but didn’t have enough space to clear the silage wagon. The plane’s landing gear, propeller, and spray booms were damaged.

When Deputies arrived at the scene they were informed that a small 12 year old boy had been sprayed in the eyes with water from the aircraft after it struck the wagon. North Ambulance was called to the scene as a precautionary measure and the boy was released to his grandparents.

The incident remains under investigation.

