Prosecutor: Justine Damond's Death 'Didn't Have To Happen'

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The prosecutor who will decide whether criminal charges are warranted against the police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman after responding to her call says the shooting ``shouldn't have happened.'' 
     The Star Tribune says Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman met with Minneapolis residents Sunday afternoon who questioned him about the death of 40-year-old Justine Damond. She was fatally shot July 15 by Officer Mohamed Noor who was one of two officers responding to her 911 call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home. 
     Freeman told residents Damond's death ``didn't have to happen.'' 
     Freeman also commented on another high-profile case, this one involving the fatal police shooting of Philando Castile. He says the jury was wrong in acquitting the officer who killed Castile. 

