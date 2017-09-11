2 Injured In Le Sueur County Accident Near Kilkenny

Two people are injured in a car accident in Le Sueur County.

It happened just after 1 yesterday afternoon. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Keri Bearder, of Carver, was northbound on Highway 13 near Kilkenny and hit an eastbound vehicle at the intersection with County Road 2.

The impact caused the vehicle that was hit to be pushed into another vehicle at the intersection.

Bearder and her 11-year-old passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.