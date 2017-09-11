KEYC - Hastings Fire Chief Placed On Leave

Hastings Fire Chief Placed On Leave

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The fire chief of Hastings has been placed on leave while a complaint against him is investigated. 
     City administrator Melanie Mesko says an outside investigator will look into the complaint. Details have not been disclosed. Mike Schutt became the city's fire and emergency services director in September 2007. 