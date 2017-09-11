Jury Selection Scheduled In Breckenridge Shooting

Jury selection is scheduled next week for the North Dakota man accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Breckenridge.

Twenty-eight-year-old Matthew Allard, of Wahpeton, is accused of shooting Isaac Herrera in the stomach during an argument last December at a home. Allard was arrested the next day at a mobile home in Wahpeton. He's facing five felony counts.

The Daily News says jury selection is to start Sept. 19 in Wilkin County District Court.