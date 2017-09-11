Mankato Teen Charged From High Speed Pursuit

A Mankato teen is charged in Blue Earth County after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a high speed chase last Friday.

18 year old Gavin Richard Hill is facing two felony counts, one for motor vehicle theft and one for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Hill led members of 9 different law enforcement agencies on a 50 mile pursuit with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.

Hill was also involved in a pursuit in February of 2017 involving authorities from LeSueur and Sibley Counties, and an August pursuit after reportedly stealing a moped in North Mankato.

