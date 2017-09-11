Local Municipal Utility Crews Take Off From Minnesota To Help With Irma Relief Efforts

Authorities have completed their investigation into what caused the death of a 16-year-old from Graettinger.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety says they have a suspect behind bars after allegedly driving his car into a group of people.
Mankato police say six people were hurt when a man deliberately drove his vehicle into a crowd in a parking lot.
Gavin Hill faces two felony charges after Friday's pursuit.
Two people are injured in a car accident in Le Sueur County. It happened just after 1 yesterday afternoon.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating following a plane crash at a Farmamerica Festival over the weekend.
The fire chief of Hastings has been placed on leave while a complaint against him is investigated.
The prosecutor who will decide whether criminal charges are warranted against the police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman after responding to her call says the shooting ``shouldn't have happened.''
