Local Municipal Utility Crews Take Off From Minnesota To Help With Irma Relief Efforts

A few local municipal utility crews set off this weekend en route to Florida to help with Irma relief.

The Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association organized the mutual aid efforts, sending over 15 companies with 44 crew members to Kissimmee, Florida. The crew left around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Local city utility companies participating include Owatonna, New Ulm, Redwood Falls, St. James, Sleepy Eye and Marshall.

The crews brought along a variety of bucket and digger trucks to help those impacted.

At least 4 and a half million people were without power in Florida as of this morning.