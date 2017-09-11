MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Help Local Organizations 'Stick A Fork In Cancer'

Executive Director of YMCA John Kind and CEO & President of Greater Mankato Growth Jonathan Zierdt joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the Stick a Fork in Cancer event tomorrow, September 12. At least 55 restaurants are donating a portion of their proceeds to the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, American Cancer Society and LIVESTRONG at the YMCA. You can also order a meal to be delivered to your workplace to still support the cause. Click here for a full list of participating locations.