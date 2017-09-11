Minnesota National Guard Heads to Florida to Help

Over the weekend, 41 Airmen with the Minnesota Air National Guard were sent to Florida to support response efforts for Hurricane Irma.



Six soldiers from the Minnesota Army National Guard departed this morning to support relief efforts.

The 41 Airmen come from the St. Paul based 133rd Airlift Wing, with 14 of the Airmen are trained in emergency medical evacuations where they will support potential missions in the Caribbean or Southern United States.



The remaining personnel arrived today in St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands where they will assist in recovery operations.



The 6 soldiers from the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade will provide assistance in transporting equipment and personnel to support recovery efforts.

The unit recently sent two aircraft to Texas for five days in response to Hurricane Harvey where they flew a total of six missions, moving 29,000 pounds of cargo.

