Minnesota National Guard Heads to Florida to Help

Gavin Hill faces two felony charges after Friday's pursuit.
Authorities have completed their investigation into what caused the death of a 16-year-old from Graettinger.
Two people are injured in a car accident in Le Sueur County. It happened just after 1 yesterday afternoon.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety says they have a suspect behind bars after allegedly driving his car into a group of people.
Mankato police say six people were hurt when a man deliberately drove his vehicle into a crowd in a parking lot.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating following a plane crash at a Farmamerica Festival over the weekend.
The fire chief of Hastings has been placed on leave while a complaint against him is investigated.
The boyfriend of slain Fargo woman Savanna Greywind says DNA tests have confirmed that he and Greywind are the parents of a newborn girl found in the apartment of two people charged in the case
