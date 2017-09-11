Driver Charged in Accident That Killed Wayzata Officer

Prosecutors have charged an unlicensed driver who struck and killed a Wayzata police officer who was trying to remove debris from a highway last week.

Fifty-four-year-old Beth Freeman of Mound was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

Freeman is due in court Tuesday.

Authorities allege Freeman was under the influence of drugs and using her cellphone moments before the crash that killed Officer William Mathews on Friday. The 47-year-old Mathews had pulled over to the side of eastbound Highway 12 to remove a chunk of metal when he was struck by an SUV.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Safety tells the Star Tribune that Freeman's license had been canceled because of her poor driving record.

Mathews' funeral will be held Thursday in Plymouth.

--- Associated Press