Over 50 Mankato Restaurants To Raise Funds For Cancer

More than five dozen restaurants in Mankato are supporting the fight against cancer on Tuesday, Sept. 12.



A portion of the proceeds from 55 participating restaurants in Mankato will go to cancer programming. Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, American Cancer Society and LIVESTRONG at the YMCA have encouraged every single restaurant in town to team up with the nonprofits and "Stick a Fork in Cancer."



"It's a fresh new way to raise some dollars for a cause that so many of us experience. 1200 people a year are diagnosed with cancer. So that's a lot of people in our region that are diagnosed each year. This gives people a normal, enjoyable, everyday way to participate in supporting that," Jonathan Zierdt, CEO of Greater Mankato Growth says.



The "Stick a Fork in Cancer" event will take place all day Tuesday.

To get a list of the participating restaurants visit Mankato's YMCA website.