Six Injured After Man Intentionally Drives Into Crowd

The investigation continues into a hit-and-run involving a Shakopee man driving into a crowd of people in Mankato early Sunday morning.



Police responded to the parking lot of a student housing apartment at 104 Bunting Lane just before 2 am.



"He accelerated into a group of individuals, including six individuals and two vehicles," Todd Miller, Director of Public Safety says.



Police say the driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Juan Carlos Lamas, Jr. fled the scene but was later arrested a short time later.



Two of the victims suffered severe injuries. All were under the age of 21.



Caleb Clobes, a senior at Lake Crystal High School was the first to get hit-resulting in a concussion and stitches on his head.



"I was in shock. Definitely in shock. The other kids were knocked out, but my head hit the concrete. My head hit the windshield. I was the first one hit," Clobes said.



The investigation later found the hit-and-run resulted from a fight that broke out at a party at an apartment complex on Monks Avenue.

Officials say the victims don't appear to be involved.



"This appears to be an incident that resulted from a party, intoxication, drug use and fights that broke out from that," Miller says.



Lamas was arrested for DUI, fleeing a police officer and criminal vehicular operation. Officials say additional charges are forthcoming.



As for the victims, Clobes says he was dragged into a situation he had no part of.



"I just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Some idiot decided to hit six kids with families and friends," he says.



The incident remains under investigation.



Officials are asking witnesses or anyone with more information to come forward.