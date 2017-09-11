Lawmakers Hears Of Troubled Start For New DVS System

Car dealership managers, motor vehicle service employees and drivers sound off about problems with the state's new computer system for license plates and tabs.

Frustrated officials and others told state lawmakers Sept. 11 that technical issues have led to long lines at driver and vehicle services offices and delays in issuing license plates.

The state rolled out its replacement for a 30–year–old system in July and it hasn't been a smooth launch.

At the meeting, the Minnesota House Transportation Finance Committee says they want to let the public know they hear their frustration.

Rep. Paul Torkelson (R-Hanska) said, "We're putting some pressure on the department and administration to commit the assets necessary to get the program working. Also, this program will eventually issue the real IDs when they become available sometime later next year."

The Department of Public Safety says they've made vast improvements and are still working on fixes.

The Minnesota Licensing and Registration System was delayed by years and cost more than $90 million – double its original budget.

