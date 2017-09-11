KEYC - Peterson's Return Bittersweet for Vikings Fans

Peterson's Return Bittersweet for Vikings Fans

Posted: Updated:

Adrian Peterson returned to Minnesota on Monday night to take on the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. KEYC News 12 Sports Director, Claire Dau caught up with fans prior to kickoff.

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • Peterson's Return Bittersweet for Vikings Fans

    Peterson's Return Bittersweet for Vikings Fans

    Monday, September 11 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-09-11 23:57:22 GMT

    Adrian Peterson returned to Minnesota on Monday night to take on the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. KEYC News 12 Sports Director, Claire Dau caught up with fans prior to kickoff.

    Adrian Peterson returned to Minnesota on Monday night to take on the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. KEYC News 12 Sports Director, Claire Dau caught up with fans prior to kickoff.

  • MSU Dominates Crookston in Home Opener

    MSU Dominates Crookston in Home Opener

    Saturday, September 9 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-09-10 03:50:59 GMT

    Casey Bednarski nailed a 63-yard field goal to end the first half.

    Casey Bednarski nailed a 63-yard field goal to end the first half.

  • East and West Face-Off in 45th Jug Game

    East and West Face-Off in 45th Jug Game

    Saturday, September 9 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-09-09 04:11:04 GMT

    Mankato East and Mankato West battled in the 45th annual Jug Game on Friday at Blakeslee Stadium. It's been over a decade since the Cougars have topped the Scarlets. The Cougars opened their 2017 campaign at home last week with a tough 31-14 loss to Northfield. West on the other hand shut-out Rochester Century 28-0 on the road.

    Mankato East and Mankato West battled in the 45th annual Jug Game on Friday at Blakeslee Stadium. It's been over a decade since the Cougars have topped the Scarlets. The Cougars opened their 2017 campaign at home last week with a tough 31-14 loss to Northfield. West on the other hand shut-out Rochester Century 28-0 on the road.

  • Scarlets Top Cougars in Five

    Scarlets Top Cougars in Five

    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:55:27 GMT

    The Mankato East volleyball team traveled across town on Thursday night to battle the Scarlets of Mankato West. East won the first game 25-23, but the Scarlets powered back for the 3-2 win over the Cougars.

    The Mankato East volleyball team traveled across town on Thursday night to battle the Scarlets of Mankato West. East won the first game 25-23, but the Scarlets powered back for the 3-2 win over the Cougars.

  • Spartans Race Past Cougars

    Spartans Race Past Cougars

    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:54:22 GMT

    Mayo wins 5-1 over Mankato East.

    Mayo wins 5-1 over Mankato East.

  • Zolla's Brace Pushes Crusaders Past Bluejays

    Zolla's Brace Pushes Crusaders Past Bluejays

    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:54:18 GMT

    Saders win 3-1 over the Bluejays. 

    Saders win 3-1 over the Bluejays. 

  • Austin Shuts Out Mankato West

    Austin Shuts Out Mankato West

    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:50:47 GMT

    Packers win 6-0.

    Packers win 6-0.

  • Buisman's Hat Trick Helps Scarlets to 6-0 Win

    Buisman's Hat Trick Helps Scarlets to 6-0 Win

    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:49:40 GMT

    The Mankato West girls soccer team played host to the Austin Packers on Thursday. McKenna Buisman had a hat trick in West's 6-0 win over the Packers.

    The Mankato West girls soccer team played host to the Austin Packers on Thursday. McKenna Buisman had a hat trick in West's 6-0 win over the Packers.