Girl Who Died In Fall From Cliff Was Freshman At Somerset

Authorities say a 14-year-old girl who died after falling from a cliff on the North Shore of Lake Superior was a freshman at Somerset High School in Wisconsin.

Lake County sheriff's officials in Minnesota say Bailey Belisle was visiting Palisade Head near Silver Bay with friends on Sunday when she fell from the top of the cliff. The high point is more than 300 feet above lake level.

The Star Tribune says extra counselors are at the high school to meet with students and staff. Principal Shannon Donnelly says Belisle's death is hitting the students and teachers very hard.

Belisle was a volleyball player. The volleyball game on Tuesday has been rescheduled.