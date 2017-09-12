Feds Warn Of Possible Fuel Shortages In Florida

Federal officials are warning of possible fuel shortages in the Southeast because of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Last week, the Homeland Security Department issued a week-long waiver on federal restrictions of foreign vessels so they could help distribute fuel. Officials noted this action should help, but urged patience.

Christopher Krebs, head of infrastructure protection for the Homeland Security Department, told reporters Tuesday that Harvey took a ``significant amount'' of the nation's refining capacity offline and affected distribution. ``As a result,'' he said, ``there may be some fuel supply shortages throughout the Southeast.''

Millions of people across Florida remain without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Florida's Division of Emergency Management reported Tuesday morning that more than 5 million customers didn't have electricity. That's more than half of the state.

The number of actual people affected is likely much higher since utilities are reporting the number of accounts affected by outages.

Some areas such as Collier County, the location of the storm's second landfall, report more that more than 90 percent of homes and businesses are without electricity.