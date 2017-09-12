Feds Warn Of Possible Fuel Shortages In Florida

Police say the driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Juan Carlos Lamas, Jr. fled the scene but was later arrested a short time later. Two of the victims suffered severe injuries. All were under the age of 21.
Gavin Hill faces two felony charges after Friday's pursuit.
Authorities have completed their investigation into what caused the death of a 16-year-old from Graettinger.
A Madison Lake man is facing charges for allegedly trying to break into a home in rural Blue Earth County.
Swanson won't intervene in Mayo consolidation of services
The boyfriend of slain Fargo woman Savanna Greywind says DNA tests have confirmed that he and Greywind are the parents of a newborn girl found in the apartment of two people charged in the case
Two people are injured in a car accident in Le Sueur County. It happened just after 1 yesterday afternoon.
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl who died after falling from a cliff on the North Shore of Lake Superior was a freshman at Somerset High School in Wisconsin.
