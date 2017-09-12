Man Killed In One-Vehicle Accident In Gibbon

A Madison Lake man is facing charges for allegedly trying to break into a home in rural Blue Earth County.
Gavin Hill faces two felony charges after Friday's pursuit.
A 25-year-old man is charged after allegedly assaulting a police officer at a local hospital.
Police say the driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Juan Carlos Lamas, Jr. fled the scene but was later arrested a short time later. Two of the victims suffered severe injuries. All were under the age of 21.
A 38-year-old Gibbon man is killed in a one-vehicle crash in Sibley County.
The boyfriend of slain Fargo woman Savanna Greywind says DNA tests have confirmed that he and Greywind are the parents of a newborn girl found in the apartment of two people charged in the case
Authorities have completed their investigation into what caused the death of a 16-year-old from Graettinger.
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl who died after falling from a cliff on the North Shore of Lake Superior was a freshman at Somerset High School in Wisconsin.
