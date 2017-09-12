Man Killed In One-Vehicle Accident In Gibbon

A 38-year-old Gibbon man is killed in a one-vehicle crash in Sibley County.

Authorities responded to the scene near the intersection of Ely Street and Highway 19 in Gibbon yesterday just after 11 a.m.

Police say Joshua David Kramer, of Gibbon, was southbound on 621st Avenue. He then entered the bean field on the west side of the road and crossed over the highway, striking the Gibbon truck sales building.

Kramer was pronounced dead at the scene.