American Red Cross In Mankato Teams Up With Culver's For Annual Blood Drive

The American Red Cross in Mankato has teamed up with Alpha Media and Culver's to encourage folks to donate blood.



Two–year–old Charlie Tietel of New Ulm is just one of thousands who benefit from blood donations.

When Charlie was two months old he was diagnosed with mitral stenosis–a heart disease caused by the narrowing of the mitral valve opening.

Mankato's annual Rock 'N Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive began today in effort to help save lives like Charlie's.

The four–day blood drive will be held today through Friday at the American Red Cross in Mankato and various Culver's locations in the city.



"Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. It's so important that we make sure blood is available for them. It's a perishable product. It can't be manufactured. The only way we can make sure patients continue to receive the treatment they need is by the generosity of our community," Sue Thesenga, communications manager for the Red Cross says.



Pints of Culver's custard will be given away while supplies last.

Schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Culver’s, 1856 Madison Ave.

Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Culver’s, 1856 Madison Ave.

Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Culver’s, 1680 Commerce Drive

Thursday, Sept. 14, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Ave.

Friday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Ave.