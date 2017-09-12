Man Accused of Driving Into Mankato Crowd Facing 13 Charges

Charges have been officially filed against the Shakopee man accused of driving into a crowd of people early Sunday morning in Mankato.

Juan Carlos Lamas Jr. received 13 charges in Blue Earth County court, 12 of them felony level.

Two for 1st degree assault, six 2nd degree assault, and four criminal vehicular operation charges.

Mankato Department of Public Safety says the hit-and-run resulted from a fight that broke out at a party at an apartment on Monks Ave.

Six victims were injured in the incident, including two with severe injuries.

