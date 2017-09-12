KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: New Mankato Business Is All About Floating

MIDDAY EXPERT: New Mankato Business Is All About Floating

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Luke Aho with Full Spectrum Float in Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the concept of floating. Floating goes back to the '50's and is known to offer many areas of relief for those dealing with muscle pain, pregnancy, or those that want to meditate. You can learn more about floating here