Mankato Intersection Reopens To Traffic

With school underway, a local road project is wrapping up that's expected to offer a safer route for kids and pedestrians.

The intersection at Sibley Street and Riverfront Drive in Mankato is expected to reopen this afternoon.

The nearly 385-thousand dollar project got underway back in August. It was designed with a yield in the far right lane to help slow down traffic in the area.

Pedestrians will also have a refuge island in the center to reduce the number of lanes to cross at once.

Part of the project was paid for by a 229-thousand dollar Safe Routes to School Grant awarded last year.