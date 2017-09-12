PREP ATHLETE: Marshall's Jefferson Lee V

Last year, the Marshall football team was one game away from playing in the Class AAAA state championship with a dynamic offense leading the way.

Heading that group is senior tail back Jefferson Lee V, who burst onto the scene as the squad's feature back his sophomore season and hasn't slowed down since.



KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark tells us why he's our KEYC Scheels All Sports boy's prep athlete of the week.



Accounting for more that 70 touchdowns over the past two seasons, Jefferson Lee V established himself as one of the top running backs in Southern Minnesota.

Every time he touches the ball, there's a chance the explosive playmaker can score.

"Even if the passing game isn't going, any play no matter what it is can go to the house very quickly with him, so it's a lot of fun," said Trey Lance, Marshall quarterback.

Each year, the back's added a little bit to his game, bulking up and keeping his speed.



"He's definitely a lot bigger this year, he's a lot more physical. Hopefully he can stay healthy throughout the year, but he's just as fast. He ran a 4.4 this summer, it should be a fun year, explosive," said Lance.



"When we first saw him, he was just a speed back and now we think he's a complete football player. He catches the ball well out of the backfield, of course he's dangerous on the kickoff team," said Terry Bahlmann, Marshall head coach.



"I think that coach sees that I'm bigger, and that he knows that I can run inside more now so that it won't always be outside. It opens up the playbook for him I think, I hope," said Jefferson Lee V, Prep Athlete.

Lee is poised for another big season and recorded four total touchdowns in the squad's season opener against Albert Lea.

Lee's consistent contributions and game changing abilities are why he's our KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.

--KEYC News 12