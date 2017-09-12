THRIVE: Wearing Ear Protection

Noise is one of the most common causes of hearing loss, and one of the most common occupational illnesses in the United States.
Symptoms of an ear infection may include earaches and thick, yellow fluid coming from the ears.
Izzy's struggle with anxiety started to impact her life negatively when she entered six grade.
Sinus infections are broken down from acute, subacute and chronic.
Getting your child to eat well and enough during meal times can be a struggle for many parents when raising kids.
Sleep is an important part of our routine and everyone would like to fall asleep promptly when laying down, but sometimes it can be tricky to.
Every year thousands of adults in the U.S. become seriously ill and are hospitalized because of diseases that immunizations can help prevent.
Nominated Thriver Elissa Dulski says, "I gained 85 pounds with my daughter and during that pregnancy it was hard on me and my self–esteem."
A 38-year-old Gibbon man is killed in a one-vehicle crash in Sibley County.
A Madison Lake man is facing charges for allegedly trying to break into a home in rural Blue Earth County.
Juan Carlos Lamas Jr. charged with 12 felony counts, including two for 1st degree assault.
A 25-year-old man is charged after allegedly assaulting a police officer at a local hospital.
Gavin Hill faces two felony charges after Friday's pursuit.
