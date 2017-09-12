THRIVE: Children Vision Screenings

Stacking building blocks, rolling a ball back and forth, coloring, drawing, cutting, you name it.. every experience starting at a young age is an opportunity for growth and development.. but if vision isn't up to par, a delay in that can happen.

Mankato Clinic Ophthalmologist Penny Swanson says, "The importance of vision while the kids are developing are very key because Amblyopia is a problem where the one eye has a stronger prescription than the other one and it can look completely normal to the parents. You might not see any visible abnormality at all but the eye that has the stronger prescription is not developing vision and the other eye is just taking over."

Usually a child's first screening will be performed around the age of 3 or 4 while attending preschool.

But if parents notice symptoms like squinting, closing one eye, headaches, or problems focusing at school it might be a good idea to bring them in earlier.

Swanson says, "The other time we would recommend coming in even without symptoms would be if there's a strong family history so if there's glasses at a young age if there's a family history of a week eye or lazy eye where one eye goes in or out in a first degree relative."

Medical issues can also be associated with eye problems.

Swanson says, "Down syndrome or if your child was premature, if they've had any problems with joint disease or arthritis that eye exam should be done."

Making sure your child can see life clearly.

