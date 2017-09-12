Two Teens Arrested in Alleged Drug Deal Turned Robbery

Mankato Police arrest two suspects after a report of an armed robbery Monday.

It happened in the parking lot of 200 to 300 Dublin Court.

Police say two juveniles had arranged to meet the suspects and buy marijuana, but were instead were robbed at gunpoint.

Authorities say three of the four people involved in the transaction knew each other.

Police arrested 19–year–old Muridi Hassan Hussein of Mankato, along with a 16–year–old boy.

Hussein is in the Blue Earth County Jail on pending charges of first degree robbery.

---KEYC News 12