Mankato's Verizon Call Center To Staff Phones For Hurricane Relief Telethon

The Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief telethon will broadcast nationwide Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. on various networks. And it's not just celebrities lending a hand in the live telecast.

"Verizon has professionally trained customer care reps across the country. So we're making 4,000 representatives available. 112 of those are in Mankato," Verizon spokesperson Karen Smith says.

Verizon Wireless has gathered volunteers nationwide to take tens of thousands of donor calls during the live telecast.

Volunteers like Danielle Demko, whose family was forced to evacuate their home in Miami ahead of Hurricane Irma.



"They're stuck without power, staying with friends and they don't know what they're coming home to. I'm doing everything I can to support them and people like them," Demko says.

Though local callers may not be routed here in Mankato, Smith says she hopes those in the community will take part in the nationwide effort.

"It's nationwide routing but you know that we're participating right here in the community to give back to those who have been impacted," Smith says.

"When terrible things happen people wake up. People think. People come together and people help each other. And that's what I'm hoping we see tonight," Demko says.

Verizon donated $2.5 million to the telethon event. If you'd like to learn more about how to donate by text or call visit the Hand in Hand website.